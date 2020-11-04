Covid-19: NI health leaders 'extremely concerned' by healthcare pressures
Medical leaders in Northern Ireland have called for "breathing space", as the rise in Covid-19 cases places increasing pressure on services.
In a joint statement, they say they are "extremely concerned".
They are urging people to follow public health advice on social distancing, hand-washing and wearing face masks.
The joint statement was issued as trusts across Northern Ireland were understood to be escalating their plans to deal with the surge.
According to the Department of Health's dashboard, 51 intensive care beds were occupied by Covid-19 patients on Tuesday and there were just 15 of the specialist beds available across Northern Ireland.
On Tuesday evening, BBC News NI reported Northern Ireland's health trusts were getting close to substantially reducing routine surgery across the healthcare system.
'Exhausted'
Describing it as a worrying picture, the leader of the Royal College of GPs, Dr Laurence Dorman, issued a plea to the public to support an "exhausted" health service workforce by following the rules.
The director of the Royal College of Surgeons, Mark Taylor, said it was becoming increasingly difficult to deliver services like elective surgery, as staff are re-deployed to deal with the demands of the virus.
He said breathing space was needed to get through the second wave and allow other, time-dependent procedures to continue.
Hamish Courtney, from the Royal College of Physicians, called on politicians to do all they can to support front-line healthcare workers and services.
The Department of Health reported on Tuesday that six more people had died in Northern Ireland after contracting Covid-19.
It brings its death toll, based on a positive test result being recorded, to 730.
A further 570 positive cases have been recorded bringing the Department of Health's total to 40,179.