Coronavirus: School PE 'allowed indoors with no cap on pupils'
- Published
Schools will be allowed to deliver physical education indoors or outdoors and with no limit on student numbers, the education minister has said.
It comes after schools were told on Monday to hold sessions outside with no more than 15 students taking part.
On Tuesday, Education Minister Peter Weir said he had secured a legal change.
However he said the department still would "strongly advise" that schools limit PE to "non-contact sports".
He thanked the Department of Health and Executive Office for their help in resolving the issue "so quickly".
"The benefits of physical and sporting activities in schools are clear," he added.