Coronavirus: Care home staff to be tested twice as often
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
Testing of care home staff is to be increased, the health minister has said.
Staff are currently tested every fortnight, but in a statement, Robin Swann said this should increase to once a week.
The change is to be rolled out from next week to care homes across Northern Ireland.
There are currently outbreaks of Covid-19 in 117 care homes, up from 28 at the start of October.
Another 10 homes are dealing with a suspected outbreak, and incidents have been cleared in 245 homes.
'Right thing to do'
Mr Swann said care homes remain on the front line in the battle against the virus and they should now make arrangements for the increased frequency in testing.
"I have asked officials to ensure this takes effect right across the sector as soon as possible," he said.
"I do not underestimate the logistical challenges this will bring, but I have no doubt it is the right thing to do."
Although the number of new cases in Northern Ireland has dropped in recent weeks, hospital admissions and inpatients are still rising as a result of the high infection rate recorded in recent weeks.
The minister said the system is now dealing with the "serious consequences" of that.
"The more prevalent the virus is in our community, the greater the risk of it spreading into our care homes."
Health trusts have been providing support for testing to the care home sector.
The Department of Health reported on Tuesday that six more people had died in Northern Ireland after contracting Covid-19.
It brings its death toll, based on a positive test result being recorded, to 730.
A further 570 positive cases have been recorded bringing the Department of Health's total to 40,179.