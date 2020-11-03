Coronavirus: More than 1,200 apply to business support fund
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
- Published
A new support fund for businesses affected by coronavirus restrictions has received 1,220 applications, according to the Department for the Economy.
The Covid Restrictions Business Support Scheme is for some people who are not eligible for other financial packages.
The scheme is divided in two; Part A and Part B.
Part A of the scheme opened for applications last Wednesday while the remainder of the fund is yet to open.
Northern Ireland has been subject to tighter restrictions since 16 October, which has seen close contact services told to stop trading and the hospitality sector only able to offer takeaway or delivery.
Part A is targeted at businesses required to close or cease trading as a result of current restrictions and are not eligible for the separate localised restrictions support scheme.
This includes businesses that deliver their product or service on a mobile basis or operate from their home, like mobile hairdressers or driving instructors.
Successful applicants are eligible for a grant payment of £600 per week.
The Department for the Economy scheme will also see financial support provided to businesses in the direct supply chain, known as Part B.
Firms must show they have been significantly impacted by restrictions.
Businesses which pay rates will receive a grant based on their net annual value. Those which do not pay rates could get £300 a week.
'Matter of priority'
A spokesperson for the department said Part B will open as soon as possible.
"The department is working on this as a matter of priority. Further guidance and details of how to apply will be made available on the nibusinessinfo website in due course."
When this fund was announced, Economy Minister Diane Dodds said she had instructed officials to bring forward a tourism and hospitality scheme to address issues associated with current restrictions and a scheme to support those recently self-employed.
A spokesperson for the Department for the Economy told BBC News NI: "These schemes remain under active development. Further details will be announced in due course."