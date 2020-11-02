Coronavirus: Police issue 268 fines and warnings in past week
- Published
A total of 268 fines and warnings have been issued in Northern Ireland during the past seven days for breaches of Covid-19 regulations.
More than 3,000 fines and warnings have been given out by police since March, according to the PSNI.
On Monday, police said 1,775 fixed penalty notices have been handed out, an increase of 177 since 26 October.
Two further £1,000 fines for failure to self-isolate were given out, taking the total issued by police to 47.
Working to build safer communities and prevent the spread of Covid 19 #Covid19 #KeepingPeopleSafe #StaySafeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/6aEJo7mkYC— Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) November 2, 2020
There have been 1,115 Community Resolution Notices (CRN) issued, 40 of those given out in the past week.
CRNs are not Covid-specific notices but can be issued to anyone over the age of 10. They are designed to act as warnings and do not incur any fines.
The latest figures also show that 82 commercial premises and 362 private dwellings were issued prohibition notices by police. 449 have been handed out in total.