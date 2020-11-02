NI farmers welcome 'say' in future trade deals
By Conor Macauley
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
Northern Ireland farmers have welcomed news their representatives will get a say in future trade deals and their implications for agriculture.
The Trade and Agriculture Commission's (TAC) role will be extended and strengthened.
Trade Secretary Liz Truss made the announcement.
The government's refusal to legislate to ensure future food imports were produced to standards equivalent to those in the UK was criticised.
More than a million people signed a National Farmers' Union (NFU) petition claiming a failure to do so would see an influx of cheap food with which domestic farmers could not compete.
The commission was set up in July for six months, but that remit has now been extended to three years when it will be subject to review.
It includes representatives of farming, retail, hospitality and consumers and it is currently writing a report on future trade policy priorities.
It will now have the power to present a report to Westminster setting out the implications of future trade deals for agriculture and animal welfare standards.
President of the Ulster Farmers' Union Victor Chestnutt sits on the commission and has welcomed the development describing it as a "major breakthrough".
He said the fact that so many people had signed the petition showed that consumers wanted guarantees around high quality food.
"The new strengthened role of the commission means it will produce a report on every new free trade agreement outing the impact it would have on UK food and farming after the end of the transition period (1 January 2021)," he said.
"This will be done in line with the start of a 21-day parliamentary scrutiny process.
"It will create transparency in the negotiation process as MPs, stakeholders and the public will be able to view the independent expert advice from the TAC on any proposed future trade deals before they are approved."
Liz Truss said trade policy would be rooted in values including a "fierce commitment" to high food and farming standards.
"Any deal that does not abide by those values or deliver for vital industries like agriculture will remain firmly on the shelf," she said.