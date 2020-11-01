Portadown players 'reminded of responsibilities' after goal celebration
Portadown Football Club said its players are "constantly reminded of their responsibilities" after some ran towards fans after a goal was scored.
It happened during a NIFL Premiership game against Warrenpoint Town.
"Over the last number of weeks we as a club have worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of both supporters and players," the club said.
Warrenpoint Town said social distancing reminders were made six times during the game over its PA system.
After Stephen Murray scored in the first half to put Portadown ahead, six of the team's players ran to the stand behind the goal where their fans were situated.
Supporters then ran towards the players.
Under current Covid-19 regulations in Northern Ireland, fans are allowed to attend live sporting events - but clubs are required to take a number of safety measures, including social distancing, to ensure their safety.
Clubs are required to carry out risk assessments ahead of games.
'Recognise the difficulty'
Saturday's NIFL Premiership game was played at Milltown, the home ground of Warrenpoint Town.
Warrenpoint's chairman Connaire McGreevy said the ground was operating at a reduced capacity of 350, which is 150 below the number deemed safe and temperature checking was carried out upon entry.
"Warrenpoint Town do recognise the difficulty in enforcing social distancing within sports grounds," he said.
In a statement Portadown FC said "players are constantly reminded of their responsibilities not only for themselves but also to the general community".
The Northern Ireland Football League is the only elite sport here still allowing fans into grounds.