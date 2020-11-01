Increase in Halloween fire service call-outs
- Published
There has been a 22% increase in calls attended by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) compared to Halloween last year.
The fire service received 83 emergency calls and crews responded to 62 operational incidents.
Of these incidents 18 were bonfire or Halloween related.
There were also two separate incidents where members of the public threw missiles, including fireworks, at the fire service.
The incidents took place between 18:00 GMT on the 31 October and 01:00 on 1 November.
There were no injuries to crews and despite the increase in incidents a spokesperson for NIFRS said the situation remained "relatively quiet".
Many major events to mark Halloween in Northern Ireland were cancelled for 2020 as a result of coronavirus restrictions.
Earlier this month, organisers of the large annual celebrations in Londonderry said it had called off plans for a scaled down fireworks display.