Sinn Féin MLA Catherine Kelly resigns over Covid-19 grant money
West Tyrone MLA Catherine Kelly has become the fourth Sinn Féin official to resign over a failure to return money from a Stormont emergency Covid fund.
It had emerged that three Sinn Féin offices received £10,000 payments from the fund, which have since been repaid.
Ms Kelly was a signatory for an account into which £10,000 was lodged earlier this year.
Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald apologised for the " clear failure to immediately reimburse public money".
Ms Kelly said: "I have been a signatory to that account for a number of years and as such had a responsibility to ensure it was operated to the highest standard.
"That did not happen in this case."
She apologised "unreservedly to the party, to those who vote for us and to the wider public".
Her party president said the failure to return the grant immediately was "unacceptable".
"Catherine fully accepts that she did not discharge her duties as a public representative in this regard," she said.
Party colleagues, the former Foyle MP Elisha McCallion and two other Sinn Féin officials resigned earlier this week.
In a statement, Ms McDonald said she had accepted the resignation of Ms Kelly.
"The incorrect lodgement of small business grants into three Sinn Féin accounts came to the attention of the Sinn Féin leadership over the course of Monday and Tuesday last.
"The party's examination of this matter is now complete. As leader I once again acknowledge and apologise for the clear failure to immediately reimburse public money."
Figures released by the Department for the Economy (DfE) show that 24,700 payments were processed under the Small Businesses Grant Support Scheme.
There were 452 payments, totalling more than £4.5m, which were made to those who may not have been eligible.