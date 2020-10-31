Covid-19: Eleven more coronavirus-related deaths in NI
- Published
Eleven more people have died in Northern Ireland after contracting Covid-19.
That brings the Department of Health's daily toll, based on a positive test result being recorded, to 708.
Seven of the deaths happened in the last 24 hours, and another four were outside that time.
On Saturday, the department reported 649 new cases of coronavirus bringing the number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 38,431 .
There are 346 inpatients with coronavirus, eight fewer than Friday.
Hospitals in Northern Ireland are operating at around 96% occupancy, with 11 ICU beds available and 128 general beds available.
There are 48 patients in ICU, up five on Friday. Some 41 of them require ventilation support, an increase of three compared to Friday.
New restrictions aimed at combating the spread of Covid-19 in NI began on Friday 17 October and are due to be reviewed in two weeks.
