Covid 19: NI records youngest death related to coronavirus
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
A male aged 19 or under was among the nine people who died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest figures from the Department of Health, the death happened in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.
It is the first coronavirus-related death in the 0-19 age category in Northern Ireland.
There is no further information available from the department's dashboard about the person who died.
His exact age or general state of health before contracting Covid-19 have not been made public.
Hospitals above capacity
All nine of the deaths reported on Wednesday happened in the past 24 hours.
They bring the total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by the Department of Health to 680.
Another 840 cases of the virus have been confirmed, bringing the official total to 36,394.
The statistics show that hospitals are operating beyond capacity - at 103% occupancy across the entire Northern Ireland healthcare system.
Just five out of 12 hospitals in NI reported any spare capacity and there were no general beds reported as available when the data was compiled earlier on Wednesday.
Only 13 intensive care beds were not occupied this morning.
Those beds are part of the critical care network, which means beds will be scaled up at another site, so that anyone requiring intensive care will be able to be admitted.
The death of someone aged 19 or under after contracting Covid-19 is unusual in general terms.
The majority of deaths have been among older and more vulnerable age groups and those with underlying health conditions.