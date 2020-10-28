Belfast tech firm bought by London equity company
The Belfast-based technology firm TotalMobile has been bought by a private equity firm.
The value of the deal with London-based Bowmark Capital has not been disclosed.
TotalMobile, which employs around 170 people, specialises in software for mobile workers and had a turnover of almost £19m in 2019.
Chief Executive Jim Darragh said the investment from Bowmark would allow the company to embark on the next phase of growth.
"We still have a significant runway ahead of us, and to have attracted such a significant investment from one of the UK's most well-respected private equity firms validates my pride and excitement for the future," he explained.
Bowmark invests in UK mid-market companies.
Stephen Delaney, who leads the firm's technology practice, said TotalMobile was "uniquely positioned" to capitalise on increasing customer demand in the field services market.