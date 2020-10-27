Couple escape 'unhurt' after petrol bomb attack on house
A couple, aged in their 50s, have escaped "unhurt" after a petrol bomb was thrown through the front window of their County Antrim home.
It happened in Ardclinis Gardens in Larne at about 03:00 GMT on Tuesday morning.
The petrol bomb ignited when it was thrown and the sound of breaking glass woke the couple up.
They managed to put out the flames and call the emergency services, the PSNI said.
Police are appealing for information.