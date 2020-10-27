Craigavon hospital: Swann says recall is 'immediate priority'
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
The recall of urology patients in the Southern Health Trust is an "immediate priority" for the Department of Health, Robin Swann has said.
The health minister issued a written statement to the assembly on Tuesday.
It comes after the Irish News reported that a review was started into the work of a consultant urologist who no longer works in the service.
Mr Swann confirmed that a small number of patients had been contacted.
He said his department had been notified on 31 July by the trust that "clinical concerns" had been identified in relation to the consultant's work.
'Vast majority' unaffected
"An internal exercise was immediately initiated by the trust and is ongoing in order to ascertain the number of patients whose care may need to be reviewed," he said.
"I am extremely concerned about any issue that involves the potential for patients to come to harm within our Health and Social Care system.
"However, it is important to stress that the vast majority of urology patients in the Southern Trust will be unaffected by the issues that have come to light."
The minister stressed that the investigation would be comprehensive and anyone whose care needed reviewed would be contacted as quickly as possible.
"My department's immediate priority is to ensure that the Southern Trust completes this initial phase of work in the weeks ahead in order to minimise and prevent any potential risk or harm to patients," he said.
The Department of Health has set up an "assurance group" to provide external oversight to the trust's process.
Mr Swann said he would publish terms of reference for the group alongside his assembly statement.
"If any urology patient or their carer has concerns about their treatment and would like information they should contact the Southern Trust on 0800 4148520," he added.