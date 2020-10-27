Pat Finucane: Labour urges Boris Johnson to order inquiry
- Published
The Labour Party has urged Boris Johnson to "act without delay" to order a public inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane in 1989.
A decision on the matter is expected by the end of next month.
It has already been established that Mr Finucane's shooting by loyalists involved state agents.
Shadow Secretary of State Louise Haigh has written to the prime minister stating a public inquiry is the only way "the full truth" can be uncovered.
Last year, the Supreme Court found there had never been an effective investigation into the murder of the 39-year-old solicitor.
His family has long campaigned for a public inquiry.
Ms Haigh met Mr Finucane's widow, Geraldine, last week and pledged her support.
'Only remaining mechanism'
In her letter to Boris Johnson, the Labour MP wrote: "That this crime could happen at all in our country is shocking; that it has never been investigated to a lawful standard is unjustifiable.
"It is my view, and the long-standing view of the Labour Party inside and outside of government, that an independent public inquiry is the only remaining mechanism which can establish the full truth and deliver on promises made to the family.
"I therefore urge you to act without delay."
Mr Finucane was a high-profile solicitor who lived and worked in Belfast.
He was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries in front of his young family at their home in February 1989.
In his role as a defence solicitor, he had represented clients who included suspected members of the Irish Republican Army (IRA).