County Cork: Three men dead after shooting
- Published
The bodies of three men have been found at a farm in County Cork following reports of a shooting.
Gardaí (Irish police) have been in attendance at a family home in Assolas, Kanturk, since 06:30 local time.
After 13:00, the body of a man aged in his 20s, was found in a bedroom, and the bodies of another man in his 20s and a man in his late 50s were found on adjoining land at approximately 13:40.
The men are a father and two sons, RTÉ is reporting.
The incident began after a local woman, aged in her 60s alerted neighbours that a firearm had been discharged at her home.
Gardaí said they initiated their critical firearms incident response, with officers at the scene supported by the Armed Support Unit and the Irish ambulance service.
The scene was contained, and a media blackout was put in place. This has since been lifted.
Throughout the morning, negotiators attempted to make contact with someone in the house.
After 13:00, members of the emergency response unit approached the house, and the body of the man in his 20s with gunshot wounds was discovered.
No one else was present in the house.
The Garda Air Support Unit helicopter began an aerial search, and the body of the other men were discovered with suspected gunshot wounds.
Gardaí said they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.
Both locations have been declared crime scenes.
A family liaison officer has been appointed and an incident room has been set up in Kanturk.