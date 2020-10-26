Urology review leads to patients being recalled
A number of patients are being recalled after a review was started into the work of a consultant urologist in the Southern Health Trust.
The trust said "clinical concerns" were raised and the consultant "no longer works in the health service".
It said "a small number" of patients are affected.
The Irish News reported that an investigation began in the summer and focuses on care at Craigavon Area Hospital.
The newspaper also said the consultant retired in June. However, the trust told BBC News NI it had no further comment to make on the matter.
The trust said the patients were being contacted "so that their care can be reviewed".
"The Department of Health is being kept updated on the progress of the review and the potential impact on patients," a statement added.
"If anyone is concerned and would like information please phone us on 0800 4148520 between 10am and 3pm."
The Department of Health confirmed it is "being kept apprised" on the review and said Health Minister Robin Swann "plans to make a statement to the assembly very shortly".