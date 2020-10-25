West Belfast: Man shot in 'paramilitary-style assault'
- Published
A man has been shot in the leg in "a paramilitary-style attack" in west Belfast.
Detectives are at the scene of a shooting in Creeslough Walk. The man, aged in his 40s, has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
The incident was reported to police at approximately 20:15 GMT.
Two men dressed in dark clothes brought a man into an alleyway in the area and shot him in the left leg before making their way towards Suffolk Road.
Police said they are treating the shooting as paramilitary-style assault.
"Those responsible for this barbaric act do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it," PSNI Det Serg Gardiner said.
"They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent," PSNI Det Serg Gardiner added.
An investigation into the incident is under way.