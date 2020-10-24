Ballymoney: Man, 37, arrested in UDA investigation
A 37-year-old man has been arrested as part an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the North Antrim Ulster Defence Association (UDA).
He was arrested on Saturday morning and is currently in custody.
Detectives from the Causeway Coast and Glens Criminal Investigations Branch also searched an address in Ballymoney and a number of items were seized.
Police have appealed for those with information about criminality linked to paramilitaries to contact them.