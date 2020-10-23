Belfast Council committee agrees street sign policy
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
A Belfast City Council committee has agreed a new policy that makes it easier for residents to apply for an Irish language street sign where they live.
If the plan is approved by the full council next month, only one resident on a city street will be required to start the application process.
The DUP opposed the move.
It said the new policy was misguided and that Irish streets signs were "not a matter of necessity".
The cost of putting up a dual-language sign in the city is estimated at around £1,000.
Under the proposed new policy, one resident can trigger the application process. Although wider support is then required to secure the signage, it amounts to a relaxation of the current rules.
'Epicentre of a resurgent language'
The existing policy requires a third of residents on a street to petition for an Irish sign before it can be considered.
Sinn Féin councillor Séanna Walsh said he hoped the new plan would make it much easier to put up Irish signs on Belfast streets.
"The proposal will reform the process, with 15% of the street needed to consent and an individual being able to initiate the process," he said.
"It is a matter of great pride that our city is quickly emerging as the epicentre of a resurgent Irish language."
The issue was debated at a meeting of the council's Strategic Policy and Resources Committee.
A vote on the new policy was passed by 14 votes to 6, with the SDLP and Alliance Party also in favour of the move.
Alliance councillor Michael Long said: "We are pleased to support this new proposal which will reduce barriers for those wanting bilingual signage.
"After several stalled attempts, other parties have taken on board the need for the policy to be both legally competent and financially sustainable."
A street-wide consultation takes place before any sign is approved.
Waiting lists
A report presented to the committee stipulated that the estimated cost per street of dual language signage, including the consultation process, is £1,089.
The breakdown of the costs is:
- £248 on signage
- £273 on posting/printing
- £568 staff costs
An increase in applications is expected if the new policy is approved.
Council officials have suggested that in order to cope with the demand a monthly limit may have to be introduced, with a waiting list drawn up.
Although Irish is the most popular choice for an alternative language in Belfast, applications can be made for any language including Ulster Scots and Chinese.