Covid-19: NI retailers spend “over £10m” on safety measures
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
- Published
Shop owners in Northern Ireland have spent more than £10m on Covid-19 safety measures since the start of the pandemic, retail bodies here have said.
The measures include plastic screens, signage and providing hand sanitiser.
The figure was compiled by the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, Retail NI and Belfast Chamber.
Northern Ireland Retail Consortium director Aodhán Connolly said the implementation of the measures has kept shoppers safe.
"This figure represents a significant investment by retailers across Northern Ireland during a particularly hard time for them and it is a testament to their hard work to keep colleagues and shoppers safe and to keep the industry open.
"We are now into the golden quarter where retailers make the majority of their sales that keeps them going through the rest of the year.
"It is essential that retailers can stay open safely and that shoppers support their local retail destinations to protect jobs otherwise our high streets could look very different in 2021," he said.
Non-essential retail in Northern Ireland remains open but shops have been closed in the Republic of Ireland.
On Tuesday, the Department of Health published the evidence used to inform its decisions on managing the pandemic.
The closure of non-essential retail, according to one paper, would have a low impact on reducing the rate of infection (R number), with the ability to distance in settings and face coverings likely to mitigate the transmission of the virus.
High streets task force
Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI, said the restrictions on hospitality have had an impact on retailers.
"Since the closure of the hospitality sector last Friday, many of our members on high streets across Northern Ireland are reporting a significant loss of trade and footfall.
"The executive needs to give more support to these retailers and other impacted businesses otherwise many of them will have to close making this situation a lot worse," he said.
The three retail organisations have called for the quick implementation of the high streets task force which was announced by the executive in August.
Simon Hamilton, chief executive of Belfast Chamber of Commerce, said retailers have stepped up to help prevent the spread of the virus.
"Each of us has a responsibility to follow the public health guidance and wash our hands, keep our distance and wear face coverings.
"Our shops are open, they're safe and they need your support."