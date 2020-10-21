Coronavirus: NI borrowing and credit card use surged in pandemic
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
More than one in ten people (13%) have borrowed money or used credit cards more than usual since the Covid-19 pandemic.
That's according to the findings of the third phase of NISRA opinion survey.
The survey was carried out between April and September.
Based on 3,405 interviews with members of the public, the survey also looked at people's feelings on how Covid-19 had affected their lives, the use of face coverings and anxiety.
It found that the majority of people (87%) have not borrowed money, but a third said they do not believe they can save any money in the next 12 months.
Life satisfaction scores increasing
Seven out of ten people said they are very or somewhat worried about the effect coronavirus is having on their lives.
More than half (54%) of those who had home-schooled their children said it was negatively affecting the child's well-being, but almost a third disagreed.
Just over a fifth of people (21%) said they didn't have access to the resources they needed to home-school their children.
The use of face coverings has increased, from 28% in June, to 84% in August, when the wearing of face coverings became mandatory in certain settings.
Around 6 in 10 people (62%) say they are keeping in touch more with family and friends, spending more quality time with those they live with (62%) or having a slower pace of life (59%).
The survey also asks people to rate their well-being, or "life satisfaction", and how anxious they are feeling.
This third phase suggests life satisfaction scores are increasing, from 7.42 in May 2020 to 7.79 in August 2020.
Scores for anxiety appear to be decreasing, from 3.51 during lockdown in May 2020, to 3.01 in August 2020.