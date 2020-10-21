Dungannon care home's RIP gravestone display removed
By Tanya Fowles
Local democracy reporter
- Published
A Halloween window display has been removed from a care home in Dungannon, County Tyrone, after relatives visiting residents were left distressed at the "distasteful and insensitive" theme.
The display had included a gravestone with RIP written on it.
Dungannon Care Home staff have now removed this section of the display and stressed there was no intention to cause upset.
The care home is operated by Four Seasons Health Care.
According to the bulletin from the government statistics agency Nisra last week, care home residents account for almost half of all Covid-19 related deaths in NI (47.8%).
'Could have been avoided'
A number of relatives spoke out about the display at Dungannon Care Home on Killyman Road depicting a gravestone with RIP written on it.
A spokesperson said that "a relative was left in tears by the display".
"This was followed by a number of others reporting similar experiences and indeed an individual, who lost a loved one in a different care home to Covid-19, caught sight of the image while walking by," they said.
"He described becoming upset and felt more thought should have gone into the display.
"At present many things trigger sadness even by accident, but with some consideration, this instance could have been avoided."
The spokesperson added: "We are in the middle of a terrible pandemic which has been particularly prevalent in care homes and facilities.
"Many people are suffering at the loss of loved ones and to have a headstone with 'RIP' pictured, in a predominant position in a care setting, was distasteful and insensitive."
'Completely shocked'
Dungannon councillor Clement Cuthbertson said that he was contacted by upset relatives and members of the public.
"I was completely shocked to see this window display," he said.
"It is so distasteful at a time when all care homes are fighting Covid-19.
"It is really disrespectful to many in the community that have lost loved ones to the virus in care home settings.
"I am at odds as to how the management of Four Seasons have let this happen."
A spokesperson for Dungannon Care Home said: "Each year the staff throughout all our homes put up decorations which reflect key calendar dates and these Halloween scenes are designed to keep our residents entertained and engaged.
"We are very proud of the efforts our colleagues make on behalf of residents.
"This particular item has been removed and it would never be our intention to cause distress or upset."
Earlier this month, it was reported that administrators for Four Seasons Health Care had launched a process to sell its care homes in Northern Ireland.
Four Seasons Health Care operates 42 care homes across Northern Ireland and said its priority is ensuring the safety and care of residents.