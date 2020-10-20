Coronavirus: North west Covid restrictions 'making a difference'
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
There is "strong evidence" that coronavirus restrictions imposed in the Derry City and Strabane council area are making a difference, health officials have said.
Prof Ian Young, NI's chief scientific adviser, said there was also beginning to be a slowing of the spread of the virus across NI.
He said there was a "much more noticeable picture" in the north west.
The council area has had one of the highest infection rates across the UK.
Prof Young said they would continue to monitor the situation and would say more about it during the weekly press conference at Stormont on Wednesday.
"There has been a steady decline in cases (in the council area) from the peak reached - the timeline is aligned well with the enhanced local restrictions in Derry and Strabane, with closed hospitality," he added.
"There is strong evidence that those measures have had a significant impact on the Derry and Strabane region."
He said more widely that the start of a slowing in cases across Northern Ireland "most likely reflects the household restrictions put in place some time ago".
'No religious link' to transmission
The Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride also addressed comments by DUP minister Edwin Poots, who said the virus was more common in nationalist areas.
"At no stage would we have publicly or privately suggested there was a link between the transmission rates of Covid-19 and people's political affiliation or religion - there is no such evidence and our approach throughout all of this has been guided by the evidence," he said.
"I know of no such evidence and I'm not sure of the basis for those comments."
In the assembly, Health Minister Robin Swann also said his department did not collate Covid-19 data on the basis of "political or religious affiliations".
"For this place to get back to where we were before we have to do it as one assembly and one executive," said the minister.
"It is vitally important that the health message that is put out is consistent because any weakening or undermining of that message does give succour to those who don't believe, don't want to believe and want to undermine for the sake of it."
Prof Young said he was confident that the current restrictions imposed by the executive would have a "significant impact".
"I think it's important people see the sacrifices we're asking for do make a difference and we can clearly show a link between restrictions introduced and reduction of the virus," he said.
"That's a positive message but we don't want to encourage complacency, we need people to dig in over these next four weeks so that we get maximum benefit."