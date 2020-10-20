Covid-19: Northern Ireland flu vaccine clinics 'frantically cancelled'
GP practices in Northern Ireland are "frantically" cancelling flu vaccine bookings because there is a shortage of supply, according to the British Medical Association (BMA).
On Monday, the Public Health Agency (PHA) revealed the programme would be suspended for under-65s.
It said there was a "worldwide issue" with stock.
Dr Alan Stout, chair of the BMA's NI GP committee, said practices had been given "exceptionally short notice".
"Practices have bent over backwards, have worked overtime to organise clinics in the most important and most difficult time to deliver these," he said.
"It's so, so difficult for practices on the ground trying to do the right thing, trying to get everybody vaccinated, to suddenly be told, effectively on Friday afternoon, that there wasn't going to be enough vaccine available."
NI 'specifically affected'
Dr Gerry Waldron from the PHA said on Tuesday that there is currently a limited supply of the three types of flu vaccine, for children, under-65s and over-65s.
However, he told BBC NI's The Nolan Show there was sufficient supply of the over-65s vaccine "to keep us going until the middle of November when we have further supplies coming".
Dr Waldron had previously described the vaccine distribution effort in Northern Ireland to be "unprecedented" at this stage compared to past flu seasons.
Dr Stout said he had a clinic booked on Tuesday afternoon but would not have the vaccine supply "to actually deliver for the people we've got booked in for it".
He said he was unsure why Northern Ireland is being "specifically affected" at this stage compared to stock levels in Great Britain.
"It may well affect the other countries at a later point or they may be notified later in this week, but we don't know the detail on that either."
BBC News NI has asked the Public Health Agency for comment.