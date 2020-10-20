Electric Ireland to pay charities £250,000 after investigation
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Electric Ireland is paying £250,000 to charities after an investigation by the NI Utility Regulator.
The investigation focused on the firm's treatment of customers in areas such as switching, communications and handling complaints.
Electric Ireland is the third largest supplier of electricity to NI households.
It will carry out a series of compliance audits in addition to paying the money to five charities.
Chief executive of the Utility Regulator, Jenny Pyper, said she expected all companies to comply with their licence conditions.
'We completed a rigorous investigation which looked closely at a number of obligations in the licence held by Electric Ireland.
'These included conditions relating to the marketing of electricity, the code of practice on complaints handling and the provision of information to the regulator.'
She added that although the investigation is now closed the regulator will continue monitor the progress commitments made by the company.