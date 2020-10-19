Coronavirus: Minister asks for no spectators at sports events
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
All sporting organisations in Northern Ireland have been advised to stop allowing spectators into matches by the Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín.
The minister spoke on Monday directly to key figures in football, rugby and GAA, along with other sports.
She appealed for them to play matches behind closed doors.
Ms Ní Chuilín promised she would try to secure them financial support to help compensate for playing games without spectators.
In an interview with BBC Newsline, Ms Ní Chuilín recognised she did not have the power to stop fans attending matches.
"I appreciate the regulations are silent. I understand all that. But they're not silent when it comes to unnecessary travel," she said.
'It's the coming to the grounds'
Ulster Rugby has a match scheduled to take place in Belfast this weekend.
There are also Irish League fixtures and GAA inter-county matches due to take place.
"I asked the chief medical officer and the chief scientific officer for advice on supporters and their advice to me was not to have supporters," said Ms Ní Chuilín.
"It's not what happens at the grounds. It's the coming to the grounds, it's the egress, the access, the travelling to, the travelling from."
Her advice not to allow spectators at matches was first issued on Friday shortly before a limited number of supporters were due to attend an Irish League match between Coleraine and Ballymena United.
She was criticised for the timing of the advice and the First Minister Arlene Foster said it was "preposterous" not to allow fans at what was an elite sporting fixture.
Ms Ní Chuilín said she had no regrets.
"I never set out to upset anyone, I think the sporting bodies have known me a long time," she said.
"I have never been malicious, I have never been misleading.
"But as a mummy and a grand-mummy… and living in a house with two people affected by Covid, I can't sit with the figures of 26 people fighting for their lives in ICU, and with the potential of many hundreds of people travelling right across the north to sporting events, without letting them know the dangers."
The minister said she was seeking "substantial" financial support for sporting organisations.
"We know the amount of money they're losing as a result of this pandemic," she said.
"We understand that their gate receipts have disappeared."
Ms Ní Chuilín was not specific about the amount of money she was hoping to secure.
However, she said she hoped to put proposals to the executive this week.