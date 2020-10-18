Covid-19: Five more coronavirus-related deaths in NI
Five more people have died in Northern Ireland after contracting Covid-19.
That brings the Department of Health's daily toll, based on a positive test result being recorded, to 615.
On Sunday, the department reported 1,012 new cases of coronavirus. In the last seven days 7,090 people have tested positive.
Across Northern Ireland, 228 people with Covid-19 are in hospital. Thirty of them are in intensive care, 23 are ventilated.