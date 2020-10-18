Man dies after his car hits a cow near Lisburn
An 18-year-old man has died after the car he was driving hit a cow on the Moira Road near Lisburn, County Antrim.
Police said Josh Fletcher, from the Moira area, died at the scene.
"Josh was the driver of a car which left the road after colliding with a cow at around 3am on Sunday morning," said Sgt Jonny Mackenzie.
"We are currently conducting a number of follow up enquiries into the collision and the road remains closed at this time with diversions in place."
Mr Fletcher was travelling towards Moira, between the junctions with the Bushfield Road and the Moyrusk Road.