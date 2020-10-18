Coronavirus: Weir defends Poots over Covid-19 'reservations'
- Published
Public discussion is needed over NI's coronavirus restrictions, the education minister has said.
Peter Weir told BBC NI's Sunday Politics that "people have a right to express their opinions".
Later on Friday the five main parties at Stormont urged the public to get behind them.
There was also confusion over whether fans would be allowed to attend sporting fixtures.
The current regulations do not prohibit them, but Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín has said she would prefer games to be played "behind closed doors".
On Saturday, two further coronavirus-related deaths were reported, bringing the Department of Health total to 610.
Another 1,031 people tested positive for Covid-19, 231 people with the virus are in hospital and 27 of them are in intensive care.
Abide by regulations
"What we have is a compromised position," said Mr Weir.
"If the DUP was deciding itself precisely what would happen in Northern Ireland, would this be of exactly the same nature? No it wouldn't. But I think the same would also apply to other parties as well.
"We've got to have that level of debate, while sending out a strong message."
Mr Weir did differentiate between the actions of Mr Poots and Ms Ní Chuilín.
"We saw a distinction on Friday night where we saw the communities minister trying to impose regulations which hadn't actually been agreed," he said.
"I think there is distinction between that and, I suppose, the right of public discourse, the right of public debate."
Dampening down a fire
Peter Weir was doing his best to damp down a fire that Edwin Poots has stuck under the regulations that the executive had just passed.
He talked about the need to compromise, his implication was that that was compromise between the different parties in the executive.
It sounds like what's been going on is a very uneasy compromise within the DUP.
Whilst I know DUP spokespeople have been saying this is all in line with the party, it does seem pretty incoherent to have the party leader out selling this big time on the Thursday and then one of her ministers essentially saying the whole approach is wrongheaded on the Friday.
Edwin Poots represents a significant enough body of the party who are extremely sceptical about tightening the regulations that we're not going to see any type of move against him in the short term.
Arlene Foster doesn't have the authority to do that.
Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken said "collective responsibility" was crucial for working through the pandemic.
Mr Aiken criticised Mr Poots for challenging the executive's decisions on restrictions and claimed the minister had the opportunity at their meeting to "raise his concerns and vote against it and he didn't."
"I'm not the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party but if this was the situation in the Ulster Unionist Party and a minister had gone against the rest of the collective will of the executive, I would be asking him to reconsider his position," he said.
Mr Aiken went on to praise the work of his party colleague, Health Minister Robin Swann, during the pandemic and said he had "full support from the Ulster Unionist Party".
"In a five party mandatory coalition, the fact that we've managed to hold it together and now we're making really difficult decisions - I think that shows that there is indeed support for Robin," he said.