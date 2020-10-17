Belfast attacks: Man 'apologises' after assaults on women
- Published
A man charged by police investigating a series of attacks on women in Belfast has made full admissions and offered apologies to the victims, a court has heard.
Dermott McIlveen, 38, of Carrigart Avenue in the city, appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
He was arrested after four women were stabbed and two others were punched by a man on a bike in Belfast on Monday.
Police said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.
However they said the incidents had been "traumatic" for the young women involved.
The court heard that Mr McIlveen expressed "extreme regret and remorse" for the stabbings and assaults on Monday night, his lawyer said.
He was arrested on Thursday and charged with five counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon - namely a knife.
Appearing remotely at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday from a PSNI custody suite, Mr McIlveen spoke only to confirm that he understood the allegations against him.
Defence solicitor Brian Archer said his client was not making an application for bail.
He added: "Mr McIlveen has made full admissions to all offences during interview.
"He has expressed extreme regret and remorse, and offers apologies to the victims."
Mr Archer said he had made arrangements for his client to undergo a full mental health assessment.
District Judge John Meehan remanded Mr McIlveen in custody to appear again on 13 November.