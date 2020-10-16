Belfast attacks: Man charged over assaults on women
- Published
A 38-year-old man has been charged by police investigating a series of attacks on women in Belfast on Monday night.
A woman pedestrian was stabbed in the first attack on Castle Place in the city centre at 19:42 BST.
Four more women were stabbed and two were punched during a one-and-half hour period in south and central Belfast.
The man was arrested on Thursday and will appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday.
He's been charged with offences including five counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and one of possession of an offensive weapon.
The charges follow a number of stabbing incidents in Belfast at the start of the week.
Police said none of the victims' injuries was life-threatening, but it had been "hugely traumatic" for them.
The six women were all aged 19 to 22.
The first stabbing happened in Castle Place in the city centre, at about 19:42 BST.
A second was reported on Ormeau Avenue, at about 19:51 BST.
There was a third stabbing at 20:56 BST in Donegall Square West, followed by a woman being punched in the back of the head as she walked along the Dublin Road, sometime between 20:56 and 21:01 BST.
The fourth knife attack happened on University Road, near Mount Charles at about 21:01 BST.
A sixth incident- in which a woman was punched in the neck - happened on the Upper Lisburn Road, near Dunluce Avenue at about 21:03 BST.