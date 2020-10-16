BBC News

Two arrests in Newtownards after police seize '£100,000 of cocaine'

Suspected cocaine with a street value of £100,000 has been seized by police in greater Belfast.

It happened on Thursday morning after a joint operation between the police's organised crime unit and Border Force.

Two men, aged 20 and 46, were arrested during a follow up search at a property in Newtownards and a quantity of cannabis was also seized.

Police said it was part of "ongoing efforts to tackle illegal drugs and the organised criminals involved".

The 20-year-old man has since been released on bail pending further enquiries and the 46-year-old man remains in police custody.

Det Insp Pete Mullan said: "Class A drugs cause nothing but misery and pain within our communities and this is why removing these dangerous substances from our streets is a key priority for the Police Service of Northern Ireland and our partner agencies."

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

