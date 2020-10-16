Coronavirus: Edwin Poots says DUP opposed new restrictions
- Published
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said he has "grave reservations" about new coronavirus restrictions agreed by the executive this week.
Mr Poots questioned the appropriateness of a universal lockdown and said it is "unsustainable".
"I reject this broad brush approach to close the country down," Mr Poots said.
The minister told BBC's Talkback he and his DUP colleagues were in a "minority" opposing the restrictions in the executive.
Pubs, restaurants and cafes will close their doors to sit-in customers from 18:00 BST on Friday as all of NI is put under stricter Covid-19 restrictions.
Hair and beauty salons will also have to shut and gyms face additional measures for the next four weeks too.
Speaking to the radio programme, Mr Poots said: "All of the other parties were prepared to go with this and that is the outcome."
'Entirely different approach'
"I have spoken directly to the chief scientific officer and chief medical officer and they believe there may be two more of these [circuit breaker lockdowns].
"We can't live in an eternal lockdown, we have to get to a point where life can continue.
"We know a lot more about Covid now than we did back in March, we know who it largely affects, people who are vulnerable and the elderly.
"The impact that is being placed on school children and young people is severe."
'Where is the science?'
The minister said he was "deeply concerned" about the damage such restrictions will have on jobs and education.
"I think that it's hugely damaging for the economy, hugely damaging for people's mental health and the consequences of it could lead to tens of thousands of people on the dole."
The minister questioned the reasoning behind imposing restrictions nationwide when many council areas were worse affected than others.
"It has risen in some council areas at a significantly greater rate than others, Mid and East Antrim is one tenth of that of Derry City and Strabane," the minister said.
The agriculture minister said he was particularly concerned about the restrictions imposed on weddings and funerals.
He said he had "great sympathy" for people who would have to tell friends or family that they could no longer attend a wedding or a funeral.
Mr Poots claimed that in a conversation with the Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young he could not tell him what the science behind those decisions were.