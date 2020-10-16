Clough: Bus and car involved in County Down crash
A bus and car have been involved in a crash in the Downpatrick Road in Clough, County Down, police have said.
In a tweet, NI Road Policing and Safety said: "The Downpatrick Road is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision involving a bus and a car.
"Local diversions are being put in place, however drivers are advised to seek alternative routes."
Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard urged people to "please avoid the area if possible".