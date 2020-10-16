Man arrested on suspicion of impersonating police officer is bailed
A 26-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer has been released on bail.
The man was arrested after an off-duty police officer was pulled over on the M1 on Wednesday.
The driver of the "police car", an unmarked Skoda Superb fitted with blue flashing lights, showed the off-duty officer an ID card and said he had been speeding.
The off-duty officer saw the ID card was not legitimate and challenged him.
The man immediately drove off at speed.