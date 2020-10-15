Frampton 'walked out' on McGuigan, court hears
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Barry McGuigan has told a court he believed he could have set up another world title fight for Carl Frampton in Belfast if the boxer had not "walked out" on their partnership.
The two men are suing each other at the High Court in Belfast.
Thursday was the 15th day of hearings.
Mr McGuigan defended his handling of the boxer and said they could have achieved greater success if the partnership had continued.
Mr Frampton lost his WBA featherweight title to Mexican boxer Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas in January 2017.
Six months later, the McGuigan-Frampton partnership ended.
In court today, Mr McGuigan said that if they had stayed together, he could have secured a rematch with Santa Cruz in spring 2018, possibly at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Mr McGuigan said: "The Santa Cruz fight was there for him. Absolutely.
"And there was every chance we could have got it at home."
Criticising Mr Frampton, he said: "He walked out on his contract."
Mr McGuigan claimed that in the weeks before the partnership ended in August 2017, Mr Frampton had started to look elsewhere.
"I believe that he was negotiating leaving … and was in the throes of walking away," he said.
Mr Frampton is suing Mr McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions over alleged unpaid earnings.
He, on the other hand, has been accused of a breach of contract. Both men deny any wrongdoing.
Mr McGuigan has rejected the accusation that Mr Frampton was not paid enough money for his fights.
He insisted he was well paid compared to other boxers in his weight division.
"There has rarely been anyone who has earned more money than Carl Frampton," he said.
'One of the family'
During seven days giving evidence, Mr McGuigan spoke repeatedly about his relationship with Mr Frampton.
He said that before it unravelled in the summer of 2017, it was "excellent".
He said that his son Jake was "best mates" with Mr Frampton and he had a good relationship with his other sons, Shane and Blain.
Mr McGuigan said: "Carl was like one of my boys. He was like one of the family. We became very close."
The case, which began last month, has now been adjourned until 2 November.
The case is expected to take two to three more weeks to complete.