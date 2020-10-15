Belfast attacks: PSNI release new images of man they want to identify
- Published
Police investigating a series of attacks on women in Belfast on Monday night have released new images of a man they want to identify.
The images were captured in the city centre a short time before the first incident, which happened at 19:42 BST in Castle Place,.
A woman pedestrian was stabbed in that attack.
Four women were stabbed and two were punched during a one-and-half hour period in south and central Belfast.
Police said none of the victims' injuries was life-threatening, but it had been "hugely traumatic" for them.
The six victims were all aged 19 to 22.
Police believe a man on a bike was responsible for all the attacks.
Ch Supt Simon Walls said; "We are appealing to the public to look carefully at these images and to contact us on 101 if they recognise this male.
"These images have been released today following analysis of a huge amount of CCTV recordings, which are still being reviewed by our investigation team."
He added: "These were frightening and we believe completely random attacks, but thankfully incidents like this are extremely rare.
"Detectives are carrying out a significant investigation, so once again I am appealing to any drivers who were in the city centre on Monday, who have yet to review any dash cam footage, and similarly, for any business owners in the relevant areas to review their CCTV and to contact us if they have any information that could help.
"I also encourage anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents, who have yet to speak with us, to contact detectives."
The first stabbing happened in Castle Place in the city centre, at about 19:42 BST.
A second was reported on Ormeau Avenue, at about 19:51 BST.
There was a third stabbing at 20:56 BST in Donegall Square West, followed by a woman being punched in the back of the head as she walked along the Dublin Road, sometime between 20:56 and 21:01 BST.
The fourth knife attack happened on University Road, near Mount Charles at about 21:01 BST.
A sixth incident- in which a woman was punched in the neck - happened on the Upper Lisburn Road, near Dunluce Avenue at about 21:03 BST.
The attacker was described as wearing dark clothing, possibly a hooded top, riding a mountain bike which may have a light coloured frame and reflectors on the spokes.
Police believe he may have been wearing a black mask and wearing a backpack.
He is not believed to have spoken during the attacks.
"Officers continue to carry out additional patrols across the city centre and south Belfast," Ch Supt Walls said.
"We are doing everything we can to identify and arrest this man."