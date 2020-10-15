Coronavirus: New restrictions are 'too little, too late', says BMA
- Published
New coronavirus restrictions introduced by the executive are "too little, too late", the chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) in NI has warned.
"Following a virtual meeting with members the unanimous view is that restrictions weren't tough enough," Dr Tom Black said
The Londonderry GP warned that hospitals could soon be overwhelmed.
Schools will close from Monday and pubs and restaurants face new restrictions from Friday evening.
'Not in agreement'
"This is the first time the BMA has come out not in agreement with Stormont," Dr Black told BBC Radio Foyle.
"The big concern is that we are going to be overwhelmed, particularly on hospital wards and hopefully not, but possibly in ICU [intensive care units].
"That is why the Nightingale was open yesterday."
Northern Ireland's Nightingale hospital, which was stood down in May, has been re-established due to Covid-19 pressures, the Health Minister Robin Swann announced on Wednesday.
Two additional wards have also been opened at Altnagelvin Hospital to treat coronavirus patients, while a third ward has been identified for further admissions,
"There is a real pressure on the system here and there will be throughout Northern Ireland in terms of having capacity, Dr Black said.
The Londonderry GP also said that this rise in cases has been compounded by many hospital staff having to self-isolate.