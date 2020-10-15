Coronavirus: Maghaberry prisoners monitored after Covid-19 case
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
A prisoner at Maghaberry jail has tested positive for Covid-19 and other inmates are being monitored by medical staff.
It comes as Northern Ireland's prisons prepare to suspend all visits from 18:00 BST on Friday.
The move, which also happened during lockdown in March, will last four weeks, in line with wider restrictions being brought in by the executive.
There are 1,500 prisoners spread across three sites in Northern Ireland.
In a statement, the Prison Service said a Maghaberry prisoner reported a high temperature on Tuesday and was "immediately tested and placed in isolation" pending the result.
It came back positive and track and trace procedures were implemented.
Other prisoners accommodated on the same jail landing are "being supported by staff and monitored by medical staff from the South Eastern Trust".
The statement added one member of staff had also been advised to self-isolate.
The temporary suspension of visits is unconnected and follows discussions with Justice Minister Naomi Long.