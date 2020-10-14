Coronavirus: NI Nightingale hospital to reopen due to Covid-19 pressures
Health Minister Robin Swann has said he has formally agreed to re-establish NI's Nightingale hospital.
The regional facility at Belfast City Hospital's tower block was temporarily stood down in May as Covid-19 cases began to decrease.
Mr Swann said there was now "rapidly escalating pressures" across all of NI's health trusts.
"It is not something I wanted to do - it was a decision I tried to hold off on for as long as possible," he said.
"The virus is rapidly and exponentially and urgent action was needed."
Nightingale hospitals are non-permanent facilities that were set up across the UK during the first wave of the pandemic.
On Wednesday it was announced more restrictions would be placed on the hospitality industry and schools.
Mr Swann acknowledged the public had "many questions, doubts and fears" about the new restrictions.
"My heart goes out to all those businesses who will now come under even more pressure and to all those people whose lives and plans have been thrown up into the air," he said.
"But we as an executive have to support all those in distress - all those struggling as a result of this pandemic and the measures that we unanimously and collectively introduced to fight it."
The deaths of another four people who tested positive for Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health on Wednesday.
It brings the department's overall death toll to 602.
It also reported another record high in the number of newly-diagnosed cases, with 1,217 people testing positive in the latest daily figures.
NI's chief scientific adviser said the increase in cases of Covid-19 cases in NI is not due to increased testing but instead "reflect a genuine increase in community transmission".
Speaking at a Stormont briefing, Prof Ian Young said testing had increased by 25% while cases had more than doubled.
"The average number of positive tests continues to rise and has now reached over 12% in the last seven days," he said.
"To put this into context, the World Health Organization suggests that anything over 5% reflects an epidemic which is out of control."