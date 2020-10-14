Belfast attacks: Possible sixth incident investigated
- Published
Police investigating five attacks on women in Belfast on Monday night are examining a possible sixth attack.
Three women were stabbed and two punched during a one-and-half hour period in south and central Belfast.
It is believed the attacker in all the incidents was a man on a mountain bike who remains at large.
Police said none of their injuries were life-threatening, but it had been "hugely traumatic" for the victims- who were all aged 19 to 22.
They now believe another woman may have been attacked by the man earlier in the night.
Ch Supt Simon Walls said: "Currently we're looking at the possibility of a further assault that may have taken place earlier where a punch was involved.
"So there's potential of a sixth victim slightly earlier in the evening," he said.
He said detectives could find no link between the women who had been attacked.
"I have significant concerns that this might happen again and some of my concern is based on the fact that we don't see this sort of situation occurring in the city centre," Ch Supt Walls said.
"Our city centres are broadly safe places to live, to work and to socialise, so this is unusual for Belfast city centre."
He said extra police were in the city centre on Tuesday and that detectives were reviewing CCTV footage to try and trace the attacker.
He appealed for anyone who saw anything "no matter how small it was", or has any suspicions about who the attacker could be to contact the police.
Police said a "small sharp knife" is believed to have been used in the stabbings.
One victim was stabbed in the arm, one in the neck and one in the back of the leg.
The two women who were assaulted were punched in the head.
The first stabbing happened in Ormeau Avenue, in the city centre, at about 20:10 BST.
A second was reported at 20:45 BST in Donegall Square West, followed by a woman being punched in the neck as she walked along Dunluce Avenue at about 21:00 BST.
The third stabbing happened in University Road at 21:30 BST.
A fifth incident- in which a woman was punched in the head - happened on the Dublin Road at about 20:55 BST, but was not reported to police until Tuesday morning.
The male suspect, who was on a bike, was wearing dark clothing, possibly a hooded top and was possibly masked, police said.
Police said he is not believed to have said anything during the attacks.
Ch Supt Walls advised women not to go out alone and to tell people where they were going, but said he was not telling people not to go out.
"What I'm telling people is to take basic common sense steps to raise their level of safety to help the police until we get hold of whoever is doing this," he said.