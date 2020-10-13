Bangor sea swimmer dies after getting into difficulty
- Published
A woman has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the sea in County Down.
The coastguard and RNLI were called to Skippingstone Beach in Bangor at 11.53 BST on Tuesday.
The woman was recovered from the water and assessed by paramedics but was declared dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out, however the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time, police said.
Northern Ireland Ambulance Service sent two emergency crews and a doctor to the scene.
The charity air ambulance was also tasked.
Bangor RNLI said the lifeboat made the short trip from Bangor harbour to the beach in poor conditions - a 2m (6.5ft) swell and strong winds.
When they arrived, the crew saw a member of the coastguard with the casualty but the "proximity of the rocks combined with the weather, made it challenging to get too close".
Crew member Gavin Mitchell jumped into the water with a safety line attached and with another team member, they managed to move the woman to "relative shelter" to provide "casualty care".