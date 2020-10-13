Image copyright GAA

Nichola Mallon has said she is recommending approval for the long-awaited redevelopment of Casement Park.

The infrastructure minister she had "carefully considered" all of the representations and that it had been a "complex application".

She said it would transform Gaelic games and the economy of west Belfast.

"I believe it will be truly transformational in sporting terms and economic terms for the whole of Ulster", she said.

Today I have announced that I am recommending Casement for approval. I believe this landmark stadium will be transformational in sporting, social & economic terms for Ulster & our island. pic.twitter.com/OCkWBgbav8 — Nichola Mallon (@NicholaMallon) October 13, 2020

In February, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said the development would cost approximately £110m.

The initial cost of the new Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) stadium was estimated at £77m.

In March 2019, the Department for Communities (DfC) said the sharp rise in cost meant it could not give the go-ahead, even with planning permission, because of a lack of a minister at Stormont.

In January 2020, the GAA said planning authorities had indicated they were "hopeful" the process could come to an end, possibly by early April 2020.

The initial proposals for the redevelopment of the stadium collapsed in 2014 under a legal challenge brought by a group of residents.

A fresh planning application was submitted in February 2017.

The new stadium has a proposed capacity of 34,186 - down by almost 4,000 on the GAA's original plan.

The GAA said height, scale and capacity were all reduced from the previous design and that it was aiming to work within the original budget of £76m.

Ulster GAA said it had received 95% approval from about 3,000 people who responded to the stadium consultation.