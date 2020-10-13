Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Almost 2,000 redundancies were confirmed in NI in the last three months

Northern Ireland's unemployment rate has seen its largest quarterly increase since October 2012 - rising to 3.7%.

There were almost 2,000 confirmed redundancies in the past three months, according to official figures.

Employers must notify the department when making 20 or more employees redundant.

However, the figure doesn't include those making fewer than 20 staff redundant, so is likely to be an underestimate.

In the six weeks from September to mid October, employers proposed laying off 1,720 staff.

There is a time lag between the proposed and confirmed redundancies as employers must give 30 days notice for between 20 and 99 redundancies and 90 days notice for more than 100 redundancies.

Over the latest 12-month period there were 8,860 proposed redundancies, an increase of 90% from the previous year and the second highest annual total since comparable records began.

The redundancies were in sectors like manufacturing, retail and transport.

Image copyright ViewApart Image caption There was a 1.7% fall in the number of paid employees in NI between March and April

A total of 62,000 people in Northern Ireland were claiming unemployment related benefits in October - more than double the figure in March, but unchanged from September.

This is the fifth month in a row with more than 60,000 claimants and is similar to levels seen in 2012 and 2013.

The unemployment rate was 3.7% between June and August, which is 1.2% higher than the previous quarter and relates to a time when thousands of people in NI were still on the government's job retention scheme.

New data from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs, released for the first time for Northern Ireland on Tuesday, shows a 1.7% fall in the number of paid employees between March and April.

Since then, there has been a small increase in the number of paid employees, but the September total remains 1.3% lower than in March.

The youth (16-24) unemployment rate was 11.8% but the rate is based on a smaller sample which may result in less precise estimates and should be used with caution when comparing with other regions.