Belfast: Three women stabbed in attacks
Three women have been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Belfast on Monday.
The attacks took place over the course of a two-hour period while the victims were walking along streets in the city, police said.
The first incident happened in Ormeau Avenue, in the city centre, at about 20:10 BST.
A second was reported at 21:00 BST in Donegall Square West, followed by a third in University Road at 22:00 BST.
Police said the victims' injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A male suspect was seen riding a bike in the area. Officers have called for anyone with information to contact them.