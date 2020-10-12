Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said the victim is in hospital 'fighting for her life'

Police have made a fresh appeal for information a week on from a shooting in Coleraine that left a 61-year-old woman "fighting for her life".

The woman was found unconscious at her home in Bushmills Road on Monday 5 October after shots were fired at the front and rear of the house.

Police said she was wounded in the head and remains in hospital.

Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said he believes "three or more men were responsible".

He added that "there may be two different types of weapons used".

"The gunmen fired through numerous windows indiscriminately not knowing where the lethal bullets would end up," he said.

"This clearly highlights the blatant disregard these criminal gangs have for their own community."

The incident is being examined by the PSNI's major investigation team.

Mr Caldwell said: "I am keen to hear from anyone who saw a group of men, wearing hooded tops and light-coloured clothes, who were seen shortly before the attempted murder running across Bushmills Road from a laneway leading from Millburn.

"Three men were then seen walking and running up a lane behind the Bushmills Road house."