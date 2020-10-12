Coronavirus: NI leaders to take part in Cobra emergency response meeting
The first and deputy first ministers, along with the NI health minister, will take part in a meeting of the UK's emergency Cobra committee later.
There are also plans to bring forward Thursday's scheduled executive meeting as NI's infection rates continue to spiral.
It has been suggested it could be brought forward to as early as Monday.
Leaders in Northern Ireland spent Sunday locked in discussions with public health experts.
Arlene Foster, Michelle O'Neill and Health Minister Robin Swann were advised by the NI chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser.
It comes as 1,066 new cases were reported by the Department of Health on Sunday, with one further death.
It is Northern Ireland's second-highest daily number of reported cases, after 1,080 positive cases were recorded on Friday.
There are now 137 inpatients with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland's hospitals, 19 of whom are in intensive care.
The latest figures show 5,909 people have tested positive over the past seven days.
Sunday's figures for the Republic of Ireland showed 814 new cases in the past 24 hours, with two Covid-19 related deaths.
That brought the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 42,528, with a death toll of 1,826.
'Ministers know they must act - and fast'
The situation grows ever more alarming and ministers know they must act - and fast.
The meeting scheduled for Thursday may even happen as early as today.
But no decision will be made about that until all three ministers have joined the prime minister and other ministers in a Cobra emergency response call this morning.
The executive has big decisions to take.
Those will focus on the level and extent of interventions, when to introduce restrictions and the length of time to keep them in place.
On Sunday, Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín said she had tested negative for Covid-19 but would self-isolate after several family members tested positive.
Earlier on Sunday, the minister said she had told the speaker of the NI Assembly that she would work remotely.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill is also self-isolating after a relative tested positive for Covid-19.