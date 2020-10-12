Assembly to debate increasing police numbers to 7,500
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
A call for finance to be found to increase police numbers to 7,500 will be heard in the Northern Ireland Assembly later.
The move was agreed in the New Decade New Agreement deal, which restored devolution in January.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) currently has 6,900 officers.
The cost of 600 extra officers has been put at about £40m a year, but it is questionable whether the move is affordable at present.
The DUP has tabled a motion demanding that the commitment is "honoured and implemented" by 2022.
The PSNI is working on a business case to be submitted to Justice Minister Naomi Long, whose department is responsible for the police budget.
A service of 7,500 officers was suggested as part of police reforms two decades ago and re-affirmed within the New Decade New Approach agreement in January..
However since then the executive's priorities - and finances - have been targeted at responding to the huge health and economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The PSNI wants extra officers to boost neighbourhood patrols, a move which would have support across the political spectrum.
It would also like to put more officers in roads policing.
Separately, Chief Constable Simon Byrne is also pitching for a new Belfast headquarters, as part of a wider revamp of the police estate, as well as money for new technology.
According to an Audit Office report, published in April, the PSNI has seen its budget fall by £200m in real terms over the past decade.
The report noted that the drop was more severe than cuts to other UK police services and that the PSNI had met the challenge primarily by reducing personnel.