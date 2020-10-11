Homes in north Belfast were evacuated on Sunday morning when a gas line ruptured following a suspected arson attack.

Rubbish was placed at the back of a house in Kingston Court and set alight at about 01:00 BST.

Neighbouring houses were evacuated when the gas line ruptured.

No-one was in the property at the time but police said the incident, which is being treated as an arson attack, posed a "significant risk" to those nearby.

PSNI Det Serg Natalie Moore said: "Thankfully the emergency services arrived and were able to deal with the incident and move people away from danger before the fire spread."